King invites Bahrain monarch to Arab summit
AMMONNEWS - King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain Wednesday, received Deputy Premier and Minister
Infiltrator shot and killed at border
Jordanian woman gives birth to baby girl on flight to Bahrain
Turkey identifies Istanbul nightclub attacker
Three handed 10-12-year jail sentences over drug-related charges
Lower House praises UNSC's decision on Israeli settlements
AMMONNEWS - The Lower House on Wednesday, commended the decision of the UN Security Council (UNSC) which requested Israel to halt the establ
Cold conditions forecast over weekend
House votes for probe into Karak events
Turkey suspect’s wife ‘didn’t know’ ISIS links
AMMONNEWS - Turkey’s Hurriyet newspaper says a woman identified by Turkish media as the wife of the Istanbul nightclub massacre suspect has
Istanbul nightclub attacker ‘fought for ISIS in Syria’
Israeli police to question Netanyahu over alleged gifts
Jordan partners with China for feasibility study on underground transport
AMMONNEWS - Jordanian authorities have launched a feasibility study with a Chinese engineering company for the development of an underground
‘Aqaba received 532,000 tourists in first 10 months of 2016’
Fuel prices up by about 7%
Trump and The Cabal
HRH Princess Haya Addresses a Heartfelt Letter to her Father HM Late King Hussein
Trump and Israel
Diagnostic and cure
Change for the Sake of Change…Not Always Good
UAE penalizes possession of wild animals with hefty fines, life in prison
Thick fog shrouds Dubai ahead of New Year’s Eve fireworks
Female taxi drivers in Jordan challenge country’s conservative norms
Argentine soccer star Carlos Tevez signs $40M deal in China
Here are the top 10 Arab athletes who won 2016
Will FIFA 2026 World Cup be played with 48 teams in three groups?
JHCO sends humanitarian assistance to Gaza
618 Jordanians benefit from Crown Prince "Hearing Without Borders" initiative
‘Largest number of Jordanians ever studying in US’
8,157 illegal residents adjusted their status: central apparatus
Jordan exempts Egyptian workers from exit and re-entry permits as of January 2017
Jordan 'Suffering From Consequences of Syrian Crisis' and Refugee Burden
Putin says will try to repair ties with US under Trump
From DNA to laws to data, five key tools to combat trafficking in 2017
Over 1,000 Jordanians march against terror, in support of security agencies
