Turkey’s Erdogan says will tell Trump US failed to keep Syria promise

AMMONNEWS - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would tell President Donald Trump that the United States has not fulfilled its agreement last month to remove the Kurdish-led forces from a region along Turkey’s border.



It is “impossible to say” that the “terrorists” have withdrawn from the strip of northeast Syria, Erdogan told reporters before a flight to Washington where he is scheduled to meet Trump at the White House on Wednesday.



Erdogan also warned European nations during the press conference that his country could release all the ISIS prisoners it holds and send them to Europe, in response to EU sanctions over Cyprus.



Erdogan said that Turkey would continue repatriating foreign ISIS militants to their home countries, even if those countries decline to take them back.



Erdogan’s comments were in response to the EU’s unveiling on Monday of a system for imposing sanctions on Turkey over its unauthorized gas drilling in Mediterranean waters off Cyprus.



Erdogan warned EU countries: “You should revise your stance toward Turkey, which holds so many IS members in prison and controls them in Syria.”



