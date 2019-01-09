FM meets Swedish counterpart, discuss bilateral cooperation

AMMONNEWS - Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Margot Wallstr?m have underscored the Jordanian-Swedish systematic work to finding wider scopes for economic, investment and commercial cooperation and to boost coordination on regional and international issues.



During a meeting held in Amman, Safadi and Wallstr?m on Sunday expressed their pride in the "distinguished" relations the two countries enjoy in different fields.



The two ministers discussed regional developments, especially those related to the Palestinian issue and the challenges facing efforts to resume Palestinian-Israeli peace talks that could end the conflict based on the two-state solution.



They also discussed the financial crisis facing the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) and ways to overcome it, which is necessary to allow the agency to continue providing its services to refugees. They agreed to continue concerted efforts to mobilize financial and political support for the Agency.



The meeting highlighted developments in efforts to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis, the Yemeni crisis and the war on terrorism.



In a joint press statement, Safadi affirmed the Kingdom's keenness to develop its relations with Sweden and praised Sweden for its support to Jordan to help it grapple with the fallout of the Syrian refugee crisis.



Safadi appreciated Sweden's support for UNRWA, which was manifested in a partnership and continuous work with Jordan in organizing many events and conferences in cooperation with other supporters to help the Agency and meet its financial needs.