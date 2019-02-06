 Israeli strike hits airbase in Syria’s Homs | Main News | Ammon News

Israeli strike hits airbase in Syria’s Homs


[6/2/2019 7:49:30 PM]

AMMONNEWS - An Israeli strike hits an airbase in Syria’s Homs province on Sunday in the second such attack over the past 24 hours, state media said.

The strike on the T-4 airbase killed one soldier, wounded two others, and damaged an arms warehouse, a military source told state news agency SANA.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel attacked Syrian military positions in the country’s south, killing ten soldiers and wounding several others, Syria’s state-run media reported.

State news agency SANA quoted an unnamed military official as saying the attacks struck military positions in the southern region of Quneitra, near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. They also caused material damage, it said.

*AFP
