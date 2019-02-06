Home Main News



Israeli strike hits airbase in Syria’s Homs

AMMONNEWS - An Israeli strike hits an airbase in Syria’s Homs province on Sunday in the second such attack over the past 24 hours, state media said.



The strike on the T-4 airbase killed one soldier, wounded two others, and damaged an arms warehouse, a military source told state news agency SANA.



Earlier on Sunday, Israel attacked Syrian military positions in the country’s south, killing ten soldiers and wounding several others, Syria’s state-run media reported.



State news agency SANA quoted an unnamed military official as saying the attacks struck military positions in the southern region of Quneitra, near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. They also caused material damage, it said.



*AFP