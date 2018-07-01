Home Main News



Jordan allows entry of aid to Rukban camp

AMMONNEWS - Jordan has allowed the entry of humanitarian aid for one time to the Rukban camp for displaced Syrians after the UN presented a plan in which it pledged to deliver aid to the camp that is located inside Syria, according to official spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Mohammad Al Kayed.



Jordan had said it will only allow the delivery of aid as an exceptional measure if the UN presents a plan to provide aid to dwellers of the camp.



Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi earlier affirmed that the issue of dealing with the Rukban camp is a Syrian and international responsibility and not Jordanian, adding that residents of the camp, which is located inside Syria, are all Syrians and that the UN can provide them with their needs from inside Syria.



Al Kayed said that, Jordan, which is hosting 1.3 million Syrian refugees is shouldering a heavy burden due to the Syrian crisis.



The several-month talks which led to the deal on aid to Rukban camp, were held between a committee representing the Foreign Ministry and concerned national agencies on one hand, and the UN on the other.