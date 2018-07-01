King visits army headquarters

AMMONNEWS - His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), on Sunday visited the army’s headquarters.



Chairman of the Joint Chiefs-of-Staff Lt. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat and senior officers received the King.



During the visit, His Majesty held a meeting with Freihat and discussed issues related to the army, particularly in the fields of training, operations, and logistics.



The King was reassured on the army's preparedness and lauded the advanced level of JAF units.